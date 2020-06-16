Congress’ highest decision-making body to meet on June 23, discuss face-off with China, Nepal

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on June 23 to discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, the hike in petrol and diesel prices and the border tension with China.

The highest decision making body of the party will also discuss the current stand-off with Nepal.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting.

India and China are currently engaged in diplomatic and military contacts for an “early resolution” of the stand-off between their border troops that emerged in the public in early May.

Earlier last week, the two sides began what Indian officials described as a “limited military disengagement” at three hotspots along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) - Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs - in eastern Ladakh, which has been the focus of the tensions.

However, Indian officials have confirmed the build-up of Chinese forces has extended as far as Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. A “violent face off” was reported on Monday night in which both the sides suffered casualties.

Nepal’s Parliament last week cleared a constitutional amendment bill to revise the country’s map, a move that is seen to virtually make the boundary row a permanent irritant in its relations with India.

In its previous meeting on April 23, the CWC had alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to inflame communal divisions even as the entire nation battles” the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gandhi, on her part, had also accused the BJP of spreading the virus of communal prejudice and hatred in the country.

The remarks were in apparent reference to the communal colour given to the lynching incident in Palghar district of Maharashtra. “The virus does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, religion or gender. As a nation we must be wary of forces that seek to polarise in times of crisis such as these. The onus lies on us to ensure that we stand together as one nation in the face of all odds,” the resolution added.

The CWC also discussed the issues of migrant workers, farmers, revival of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs), empowering of states to devise solutions tailored to their unique situations and challenges and adequate financial package for them to fight Covid-19.