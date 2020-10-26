Congress hopes to stop Chenari’s sitting MLA and party hopper in Bihar Assembly Election

Lalan Paswan who won the Chenari assembly seat on a RLSP ticket in 2015 is contesting on a JD(U) ticket this time. (ANI FILLE PHOTO)

The Chenari assembly constituency is among the 71 constituencies which will go to the polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly election on October 28. The results will be declared on November 10.

Chenari is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes. It is located in Rohtas district of Bihar and comes under the Sasaram (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2015, the assembly seat had 2,77,549 registered voters. Of them, 1,50,682 were male voters and 1,26,840 were female voters.

The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s (RLSP) Lalan Paswan won the 2015 assembly election from Chenari defeating Mangal Ram of the Congress by 9,781 votes. Paswan got a total of 68,148 votes, while Mangal Ram secured 58,367votes. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ramendra Ram secured a mere 5,455 votes and forfeited his deposit. There were 12 candidates in the fray.

The RLSP bagged 45.11 per cent of the votes and the Congress received 38.64 per cent while the BSP could manage only 3.61 per cent of the votes.

Chenari was among the two seats the RLSP had won in 2015.

In May 2019, Paswan joined Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and will contest once again from Chenari on the party’s ticket. Murari Prasad Gautam of the Congress is his main rival.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has fielded Chandra Shekhar Paswan, a nephew of BJP’s sitting Sasaram Member of Parliament (MP) Chedi Paswan. Chenari is one of the seats where the LJP has fielded a candidate against the JD(U).

Lalan Paswan had also lost the 2010 assembly election. He was then with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad.

A party hopper, Paswan had been with the JD (U) when he won the seat in 2005.

The Congress has won the Chenari seat five times and finished second another six times. The erstwhile Janata Dal has won it twice, the Janata Dal (U) has won the seat thrice while the RJD bagged the seat once.