Congress included in PAGD’s 2nd list of candidates for J&K DDC polls

Members of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration have held several meetings to create a common agenda for member parties. (PTI Photo)

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has released the second list of candidates for district development council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, which includes tickets for three Congress candidates from north and south Kashmir.

Earlier, PAGD had released the names of 27 candidates for the first phase of DDC polls and most of them were from the National Conference (NC) which had caused some bickering, mostly in the lower rung leadership of other parties that are part of the alliance.

In the second list of 27 candidates, Congress has been given three seats; the PDP and Peoples’ Conference candidates got eight and five seats respectively; Awami National Conference (ANC) candidate will contest from one seat while J&K Peoples’ Movement candidates will contest from two seats of Srinagar. The National Conference candidates have also been allocated eight seats.

The list was announced after a series of deliberations held between the leaders of the PAGD. Earlier, some leaders had shown strong resentment over the seat sharing arrangement for the DDC polls for the parties in the PAGD.

The differences led to PDP patron Muzaffar Beigh resigning from the party he helped form since his wife Safeena Beigh was not given a ticket from Sangrama in North Kashmir.

The alliance had nominated PAGD chairman Farooq Abdullah to choose the candidates for the polls to be held in phases beginning November 28 and ending December 24.

Despite the murmurs of dissent, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and NC president Farooq Abdullah have already ruled out any differences in PAGD over ticket distribution.

“PAGD was formed solely to safeguard the identity of people of J&K, that’s been under constant attack since Aug 2019. To assume it was created for petty electoral gains or to further party interests is erroneous. We have a bigger cause to fight for than bicker over DDC elections,” tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.

Besides the National Conference and the PDP, the Peoples’ Conference, the CPI (M), Awami National Conference and Peoples Movement are part of the PAGD. The National Conference and the PDP had stayed away from the panchayat polls in 2018. Peoples Conference however, participated in the elections. Congress has also joined the alliance and leaders of the party have been attending its meetings.