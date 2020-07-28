Congress’ Jammu unit stages protest against BJP’s ‘arm-twisting’ tactics in Rajasthan

The president of Congress’ Jammu unit Ghulam Ahmed Mir said when people have the right to choose the government of their choice, then one with a full majority should be given full five-year tenure. (Waseem Andrabi/HT file photo)

The president of Congress’ Jammu unit Ghulam Ahmed Mir on Monday staged a vociferous protest against what he claimed was the “BJP’s arm-twisting tactics in Rajasthan” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are protesting to save democracy in this country. The BJP has been constantly been resorting to undemocratic and unconstitutional means. First Goa, then Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and now Rajasthan, the BJP has been resorting to unconstitutional and undemocratic means to topple democratically elected governments,” said Mir.

He said when people have the right to choose the government of their choice, then one with a full majority should be given full five-year tenure.

“But the BJP is resorting to unfair means and is using governor’s rule to their advantage. The BJP getting its unfair practices implemented via Raj Bhavans. For instance in Rajasthan, the governor there has raised illogical queries on assembly session proposed by the Rajasthan CM via his cabinet,” he added.

“The governor is asking Rajasthan CM unnecessary queries of why and what’s the agenda, which is undemocratic and unconstitutional on the part of the governor,” he added.

Meanwhile, three Congress leaders wrote to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday, asking him to convene an assembly session as per the advice of the state cabinet which, they claimed, would be the correct course of action as per the legal principles laid down by the Supreme Court.

Salman Khurshid, Ashwani Kumar, and Kapil Sibal, who are also senior advocates at the SC, said that the apex court judgments in Shamsher Singh v. Union of India (1974) and Nabam Rebia v. Deputy Speaker (2016) limits the powers of Governor, who is obliged to defer to the wisdom of an elected government.

“Any deviation from the established constitutional position would be an avoidable negation of your oath of office and create a constitutional crisis,” the former Union law ministers, said.

The Congress party, which is confident of its numbers in the Rajasthan assembly, is pushing for a floor test in the House in the wake of a power tussle between chiffons minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

The Congress accuses the governor of delaying the session due to pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government. Mishra has denied the charge.