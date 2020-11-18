Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark

Sibal, in a recent interview, had emphasised the need of introspection in the party. The party is on a decline, the former union minister said, in the aftermath of the Congress’ massive drubbing in the recently held Bihar assembly election

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:16 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (ANI File)

Attacking veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal over his introspection remark, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said that the former union minister was free to join a new party or form one instead of making such embarrassing remarks against the Congress.

“He (Sibal) is a senior Congress leader and has the accessibility and proximity to top leaders of the party. He can raise the issues with them instead of making such embarrassing remarks in public. He is free to form a new party or join one if he feels that the Congress is not the right place,” Chowdhury said.

Sibal, in a recent interview, had emphasised the need of introspection in the party. The party is on a decline, the former union minister said, in the aftermath of the Congress’ massive drubbing in the recently held Bihar assembly election.

Also Read: Bihar debacle reignites calls for introspection in Congress



“Earlier too, Sibal has spoken about this. He seems to be very concerned about the Congress and its need for introspection. But he was not seen campaigning for the party in the recent elections in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, or Gujarat,” said Chowdhury.



He added that mere talking will not achieve anything. Speaking without doing anything doesn’t mean introspection.

“If he had gone to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, he could have proved that what he is saying is correct and that he strengthened the position of Congress. Speaking without doing anything doesn’t mean introspection,” Chowdhury added.

Chowdhury is not the only leader to have attacked Sibal. Earlier, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had also lashed out at Sibal, saying the former union minister should not have spoken of the party’s internal issues in the media. He added that this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No lockdown, but there may be local restrictions: Delhi health minister
Nov 18, 2020 12:43 IST
Indiscriminate use not advisable: ICMR’s advisory for plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients
Nov 18, 2020 12:14 IST
US approves first self-testing kit for detecting Covid-19
Nov 18, 2020 13:03 IST
How Delhi is planning to fight Covid-19 third wave
Nov 18, 2020 10:27 IST

latest news

NATO chief warns of high price if troops leave Afghanistan
Nov 18, 2020 13:12 IST
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC postpones registration of 2nd round
Nov 18, 2020 13:07 IST
Chhath Puja: North Delhi mayor to ask CM, L-G to reconsider ban on festival at public places
Nov 18, 2020 13:05 IST
‘Back to business’: Shastri monitors India’s practice in Australia
Nov 18, 2020 13:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.