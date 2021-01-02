Sections
Congress leader and former Union minister Buta Singh passes away

Buta Singh fought his first elections as an Akali Dal member and joined the Indian National Congress in 1960s. He was first elected to the 3rd Lok Sabha in 1962, from the Sadhna constituency.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 11:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Senior Congress leader Buta Singh died at the age of 86.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Buta Singh passed away on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. He was 86.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and extended his condolences to the senior leader’s family. “Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters,” PM Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too condoled the Singh’s death and said that the nation has lost a loyal public servant today. “The country has lost a loyal leader and public servant with the death of Buta Singh ji. He devoted his entire life for the service of the country and the well being of the people, for which he will always be remembered. My condolences to his family members during this difficult time,” he tweeted.

 



Singh fought his first elections as an Akali Dal member and joined the Indian National Congress in the 1960s. He was first elected to the third Lok Sabha in 1962 from the Sadhna constituency in Rajasthan.

He subsequently held many positions including those of the Union home minister and Union agriculture minister.

He was the chairperson of the National Commission For Scheduled Caste from 2007 to 2010. He also authored a collection of articles on Punjabi literature and Sikh history and wrote a book Punjabi Speaking State: A Critical Analysis.

