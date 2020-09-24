Congress leader asks why Kangana Ranaut wasn’t quizzed for alleged drugs abuse

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been at the centre of a controversy around alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. (PTI PHoto)

For the second day in a row, Maharashtra Congress has posed a few questions to the central agencies probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the alleged drug dealings in Bollywood.

The Congress has asked why the narcotics control bureau (NCB) did not question actor Kangana Ranaut despite the surfacing of her alleged link to drugs abuse and also alleged that those booked in Sandalwood drugs case were not being probed properly since they were related to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“And lastly: despite having a video proof of @KanganaTeam, why has she not been called by NCB for a probe since she was in Mumbai especially when even whatsapp chats are considered proof ? Is Kangana not from Bollywood?,” the last of Sawant’s tweets on the subject said.

BJP responded by saying that the Congress was raking up non issues and its government should instead concentrate on real issues in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant, in a series of tweets, wanted to know the status of an alleged case of drug recovery from a BJP worker and the case against Ragini Dwivedi, arrested in the Sandalwood drug racket case, earlier this month, in Karnataka.

Sawant also referred to film producer Sandip Ssingh’s alleged link to drug dealings and a relative of a Bollywood actor considered to be BJP leaning.

“NCB has established a big narrative on the capture of 59 gms of Ganja and summoned leading Bollywood stars in that connection. Let it do it, but we would not allow NCB to overlook BJP drug nexus in Bollywood, Sandalwood and Goa,” Sawant tweeted, while naming several people allegedly linked to the BJP.

BJP has invited Sawant to hand over any evidence against the people he named or to move court if he sees any lapses in the probe.

“Instead of making noise on non issues, Congress and its leaders should concentrate in Maharashtra where the governance is in shambles. The central agencies are probing the cases on the basis of the proofs they have come across and the investigation is on the right direction,” said Madhu Chavan, adding that “If the Congress has evidence against any BJP worker in any of the cases, it should hand it over to the agencies probing the cases.”