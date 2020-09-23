Sections
Home / India News / Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to meet President Kovind amid farm bills crisis

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to meet President Kovind amid farm bills crisis

Azad will meet the President and hand over a memorandum, urging him to not give his assent to the farm bills cleared by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 15:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Senior Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad and other opposition lawmakers march from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in protest against the recent farm and labour bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (PTI)

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad is expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday evening amid growing dissent over passage of farm bills in Parliament. The senior Congress leader is also expected to raise the issue of suspension of the eight MPs with the President.

Azad will meet the President and hand over a memorandum, urging him to not give his assent to the farm bills cleared by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Previously, it was decided that leaders of five Opposition parties – Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, TRS and DMK - will meet the President to raise the issue but due to Covid-19 safety protocols the parties decided to submit the memorandum through Azad.

The Opposition has launched a staunch protest against passage of two agricultural bills — the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 — by voice vote in Parliament on Sunday.

Several leaders from the Opposition including TMC’s Derek O Brien and Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh entered the well of the Rajya Sabha demanding that the bills be sent to a select committee. The ruckus ensued and resulted in the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs, including O’Brien and Singh, who then camped overnight in Parliament complex in protest.

