Home / India News / Congress leader PC Sharma tests positive for Covid-19

Sharma posted an appeal on Twitter on Saturday, urging those who came in contact with him recently to get tested for Covid-19.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 10:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Congress leader PC Sharma. (@pcsharmainc/Twitter)

Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh MLA PC Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19. Sharma took to Twitter on Saturday and confirmed the same, urging those who recently came in contact with him to get tested for the disease.

“Appeal-: My corona report has come positive, I am getting hospitalized. People who came in contact with me, get your investigation done. Thank you..” Sharma tweeted.

Also read: MP govt talks about ban on political programmes, Congress says it wants to target opposition

 

Sharma is a member of Madhya Pradesh’s 14th Vidhan Sabha from Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim constituency. This comes just a week after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for Covid-19 last week.



Chouhan took to Twitter on Saturday and wished a speedy recovery to Sharma.

“Got the news of MLA Shri @pcsharmainc Jee being unwell. I pray to God to get him well soon,” the chief minister tweeted.

 

In a series of tweets last week, CM Chouhan urged people not to be afraid of Covid-19. “We should fight it with full confidence,” he said, emphasising the importance of social distancing and other preventive measures like washing hands and wearing masks. He asked people to come forward for testing and report their symptoms at the earliest for timely treatment.

“If you have contracted the infected, there is no need to fear, if you show symptoms, do not hide them, report immediately so that the treatment can be started on time. Timely treatment will make you healthy,” he tweeted.

Chouhan tested positive for the coronavirus disease last Saturday and has been working remotely, conducting meetings via video conferencing.

