Sections
Home / India News / Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest

Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this...

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 20:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief, Congress tweeted.

BJP leader Sambit Patra expressed shock at Tyagi’s demise saying he was earlier present with him on a television debate show.

“ Can’t believe that my friend and Congress spokesperson @RT For India is no longer with us. We had debated together on Aaj Tak on the 5pm show earlier today. Life is very unpredictable. I can’t find words still,” Patra said.

NCP leader Nawab Malik, too, offered his condolences on Rajiv Tyagi’s demise.



“Saddened to hear about the demise of @RTforIndia, National spokesperson of @INCIndia. Prayers, strength and condolences to the family and close ones in the hour of grief,” Malik’s tweet said.

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat also described Rajiv Tyagi’s death as shocking.

“The news of the sudden demise of Congress leader Shri. Rajiv Tyagi is extremely shocking and saddening. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Aug 12, 2020 20:28 IST
Monsoon man(e)ia: Get healthy hair at home in a jiffy!
Aug 12, 2020 20:22 IST
Remembering Rahat Indori: A friend, brother, and poet
Aug 12, 2020 20:19 IST
International Youth Day: WHO issues advice to youth amid Covid
Aug 12, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.