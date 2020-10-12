Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Congress leader says widespread anger against Centre in J-K for downgrading it to UT

Congress leader says widespread anger against Centre in J-K for downgrading it to UT

Senior Congress leader and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir affairs Rajni Patil said the Centre’s decision to disband and downgrade the state of Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory was arbitrary and unjust.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 08:38 IST

By HT Corespondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

File photo of security personnel on guard on a street during restrictions imposed in the wake of the first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation in Srinagar, August. 5, 2020. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir affairs Rajni Patil on Sunday said that there is widespread anger and resentment amongst the people over the arbitrary decision of the BJP government to disband and downgrade the state of J&K into a union territory.

She also said that the people are annoyed over the delay in restoration of statehood besides the present policies towards people especially jobs for the youth and students.

“The decision of the BJP government to disband and downgrade the state into UT was arbitrary, unilateral and unjust and against the wishes of the people,” Patil said at a press conference.

She said the feedback she received Jammu during and her interactions with different sections of society especially the farmers, showed great anger over the “arbitrary and unjust decisions of downgrading of the historically important and socio-culturally rich Dogra State into UT, apart from depriving the people, especially youth of safeguarding their jobs and lands”.



Patil is on a maiden five-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the mass movement against new farm laws and to review the overall political, organizational affairs.

She said that Narendra Modi during the 2014 electiong campaign hoodwinked the farmers with the promise of doubling their incomes and that the new farm laws would weaken farmers economically.

“The three laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government have deprived the famers of their due income and protection from exploitation at the hands of capitalists,” she said.

The Congress would continue to strive for the rights of the farmers and protect their interests, she asserted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Oct 12, 2020 08:25 IST
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
Oct 12, 2020 08:24 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
Oct 12, 2020 09:34 IST
‘Will go after those who tried to destroy her’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
Oct 12, 2020 06:49 IST

latest news

India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
Oct 12, 2020 09:34 IST
After MVA decision on Metro-3, citizens to submit a holistic plan for all metros
Oct 12, 2020 09:29 IST
10-year-old girl makes record books by cooking 30 dishes within 1 hour
Oct 12, 2020 09:25 IST
‘I don’t want to point fingers,’ Rohit reveals things MI can improve on
Oct 12, 2020 09:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.