Home / India News / Congress leader urges Centre to restore ‘civility’ in TV debates

In a letter to information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, Shergill said it was imperative to restore civility through a code of conduct in order to “tame the slanderous beast” that television debates had become.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 00:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Dellhi

Jaiveer Shergill also said issuing an advisory to the media houses to follow News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) guidelines to ensure more civility is a must and will serve as an appropriate tribute to Tyagi.

A day after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died of a heart attack after participating in a TV debate, his party colleague Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday wrote to the information and broadcasting ministry, seeking steps to restore “civility” in television debates and an advisory to news channels to observe a code of conduct.

In a letter to information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, Shergill said it was imperative to restore civility through a code of conduct in order to “tame the slanderous beast” that television debates had become. “Constant interruptions coupled with toxic and defamatory smears impact the mental and physical well-being of all individuals on the panel.”

Shergill also said issuing an advisory to the media houses to follow News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) guidelines to ensure more civility is a must and will serve as an appropriate tribute to Tyagi.

Tagging his letter, Shergill tweeted, “My letter to I&B Minister Shri Prakash Javdekar Ji requesting him to issue an advisory to media to enforce a code of conduct to curb slanderous, sensationalist and toxic TV debates.”



Tyagi’s death has triggered a debate within the Congress over its participation in such panel discussions on television channels.

A Congress leader said the party had not yet taken a decision, but there were voices against the move. “It is high time TV channel owners , editors and anchors introspect on how some in the industry have reduced news debates into a meaningless , poisonous and potentially fatal activity. At times words can have the same impact as bullets,” tweeted senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

