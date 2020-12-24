Congress delegation, led by Rahul Gandhi, meets President, seeks repeal of farm laws

A Congress delegation, led by Rahul Gandhi, met the President and submitted a memorandum along with 20 million signatures collected in the past three months against the three laws. (Source: INC)

The Congress on Thursday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to ensure that the three “anti-farmer, anti-agriculture, anti-poor and black” laws enacted in September are repealed. It added the “autocratic” Modi government refuses to hear the agony and anguish of farmers. The party also demanded that the government convene a special joint session of Parliament to withdraw these laws.

A Congress delegation, led by Rahul Gandhi, met the President and submitted a memorandum along with 20 million signatures collected in the past three months against the three laws.

“Present day government seems to serve the interest of only a handful of its crony capitalist friends vis-à-vis lives and livelihood of 62 crore [620 million] farmers and farm labourers,” read the memorandum.

Also Read: Congress march to President stopped, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody

The delegation earlier gathered at the party headquarters in New Delhi before proceeding to the Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President.

The Delhi Police did not allow Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and some other leaders to proceed to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and took them into preventive custody.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were allowed to go to the Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President.

“I told the President that these laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters after meeting the President. “I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that these farmers are not going to go back home until these laws are repealed. The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws.”

In the memorandum, the party stated that millions of farmers and farm labourers across India have been stoutly opposing the three laws.

“Despite severe cold and freezing temperatures, lakhs of farmers have continued their agitation against these laws for the past 29 days and have been braving extreme hardship and untold misery to demand the repealing of these black laws. 44 annadatas (farmers) have lost their lives. Yet, an autocratic Modi government refuses to hear their agony and anguish,” it said.

The Congress also claimed that the laws were pushed through an ordinance. “Even the institution of Parliament was deliberately subjugated by passing these laws through a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha after suspending the Members of Parliament of the Congress and other opposition parties. The present day government seems to serve the interest of only a handful of its crony capitalist friends vis-a-vis lives and livelihood of 62 crore farmers and farm labourers.”

The Congress launched its three-month-long “mass movement” against the government for enacting the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on September 24.

Rahul Gandhi also undertook a ‘tractor yatra’ across Punjab and Haryana as part of the campaign.

“Let us not forget that the entire edifice of the minimum support price (MSP) will crumble in the absence of organised grain markets and competitive auctions of food grain to ensure MSP. Also, these laws will deal a body blow to the food security of the country as also to the entire public distribution system itself. The catastrophic consequence can be judged by your good self,” the memorandum said.

Rahul Gandhi said the opposition parties stand with farmers and farm labourers. “Prime Minister Modi is making money for the crony capitalists. Whoever will try to stand against him will be called terrorist—be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief). There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality,” he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi also said that China is still at the border and the Prime Minister is silent about it. “China has snatched away thousands of kilometers of India’s land. Why doesn’t PM speak about it, why is he silent on it?” he asked.

“Numerous agricultural scientists and experts have also warned the Modi government about the huge adversity that these three anti-farmer black laws would entail upon India’s farmers and its poor,” it added.

The party informed the President that it has collected the signatures of nearly 20 million farmers, demanding the repeal of the three laws.

“The same are being submitted to your good self along with this memorandum. On behalf of India’s farmers, we urge you to ensure the repeal of these three anti-farmer, anti-agriculture, anti-poor laws,” read the memorandum.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi and other senior party leaders, including Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and Members of Parliament, were detained at the Mandir Marg police station by the Delhi police.

“We are living in a democracy and these are elected MPs. They have the right to meet the President and they should be allowed. What is the problem with that? The government is not ready to listen to the voices of lakhs of farmers camping at borders,” Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

“Any dissent against this government is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers,” she added.

Apart from Priyanka Gandhi, the other leaders detained were party general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja, CWC member Kuldeep Bishnoi and Maharashtra in-charge HK Patil.

“Sometimes they say we (Congress) are so weak that we don’t qualify to be the opposition and sometimes they say that we are so powerful that we have forced lakhs of farmers to camp at Delhi borders for a month. They should first decide what we are,” Priyanka Gandhi said.