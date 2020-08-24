LIVE: Weakening the high command is weakening the party, says AK Antony

Congress Working Committee (CWC) held a meeting on Monday to discuss the party’s impending leadership crisis after Sonia Gandhi said she was not willing to continue as interim chief.

The meeting was held in the context of two emerging views in the party, one of the 23 Congress leaders seeking dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC, and another of the group that has come out in support of current party president Sonia Gandhi.

Here are the live updates: