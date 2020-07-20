Sections
Home / India News / Congress MLA says middleman contacted him with offer to meet Vasundhara Raje, BJP leaders

Congress MLA says middleman contacted him with offer to meet Vasundhara Raje, BJP leaders

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that the rebel MLAs were acting in tandem with the BJP to bring down his government.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:16 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken and others during a meeting of the party MLAs in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (HT PHOTO.)

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha said on Sunday that Sanjay Jain, the middleman arrested on charges of sedition and conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government, contacted him a few months back and offered to organise meeting with former CM Vasundhara Raje and other BJP leaders.

“Jain approached me around eight months back and wanted me to meet Raje in Delhi but I refused,” Gudha said.

He said the BJP has been playing this game for a long time and contacted him a few months back. They were trying but they failed.

The Congress MLA said, “We supported Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in his last and this government without any conditions. It is unjustified to make attempts to destabilize the government, especially when the country is suffering from Covid-19.”



BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek questioned Gudha about the timing of his “revelation”. “Why was he quiet for eight months? There was an assembly session; he could have raised it in the House, he said.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that the rebel MLAs were acting in tandem with the BJP to bring down his government.

But rebel leader Sachin Pilot has refuted the allegations and denied that he was joining the BJP.

On Friday evening, there was a lot of drama at the hotel in Manesar where the dissident Congress MLAs are staying after an SOG team was not allowed to enter the premises by the Haryana Police.

They were eventually allowed to enter the hotel later.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FDA approves Quest Covid-19 test for ‘pooled’ sample use
Jul 20, 2020 01:26 IST
Haryana records five fatalities, 617 new cases
Jul 20, 2020 01:23 IST
Dhankar: An aggressive leader known for biting comments
Jul 20, 2020 01:19 IST
Rajasthan ‘horse trading’ probe: Jain had Rs 100 crore budget to buy 3 MLAs, claims police
Jul 20, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.