Congress mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour, says BJP chief JP Nadda

Referring to a speech by a Pakistani parliamentarian claiming that Islamabad, fearing an attack from New Delhi, was forced to release Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured in February last year by the Pakistani army, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Thursday lashed out against the Congress for “mocking the armed forces”.

In a tweet, Nadda said the speech should dispel the notions that the Congress has about the valour of the armed forces. “Congress’ princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light...” he tweeted. The comment was a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Also read | ‘We don’t believe in abandoning allies’, says BJP chief JP Nadda

In a separate tweet, Nadda said, “Congress Party premised its entire campaign around keeping our armed forces weak. They mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour and tried every trick to ensure India doesn’t get latest Rafale Planes. The people India rejected such politics and punished Congress.”

While the Congress had alleged irregularities in the purchase of the Rafale fighter jets, and demanded that the government should be transparent about the Chinese intrusion in Ladakh, the BJP has accused the opposition party of lowering the morale of the forces.

The Pakistani MP’s video, the BJP said, lends credence to India’s muscular policy towards Pakistan and to its policy of zero tolerance for terror.

In the video shared by Nadda, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq, while speaking in the National Assembly, is heard saying that their Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had pointed out at an important meeting that if Pakistan did not release Abhinandan Varthaman, India would attack Pakistan “that night by 9 pm.”

Varthaman’s plane had ventured into Pakistani airspace during a dog-fight; he was later released in March.