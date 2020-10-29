Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Congress mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour, says BJP chief JP Nadda

Congress mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour, says BJP chief JP Nadda

The Pakistani MP’s video, the BJP said, lends credence to India’s muscular policy towards Pakistan and to its policy of zero tolerance for terror

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 11:25 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP chief JP Nadda. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Referring to a speech by a Pakistani parliamentarian claiming that Islamabad, fearing an attack from New Delhi, was forced to release Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured in February last year by the Pakistani army, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Thursday lashed out against the Congress for “mocking the armed forces”.

In a tweet, Nadda said the speech should dispel the notions that the Congress has about the valour of the armed forces. “Congress’ princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light...” he tweeted. The comment was a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Also read | ‘We don’t believe in abandoning allies’, says BJP chief JP Nadda

In a separate tweet, Nadda said, “Congress Party premised its entire campaign around keeping our armed forces weak. They mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour and tried every trick to ensure India doesn’t get latest Rafale Planes. The people India rejected such politics and punished Congress.”

While the Congress had alleged irregularities in the purchase of the Rafale fighter jets, and demanded that the government should be transparent about the Chinese intrusion in Ladakh, the BJP has accused the opposition party of lowering the morale of the forces.



The Pakistani MP’s video, the BJP said, lends credence to India’s muscular policy towards Pakistan and to its policy of zero tolerance for terror.

In the video shared by Nadda, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq, while speaking in the National Assembly, is heard saying that their Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had pointed out at an important meeting that if Pakistan did not release Abhinandan Varthaman, India would attack Pakistan “that night by 9 pm.”

Varthaman’s plane had ventured into Pakistani airspace during a dog-fight; he was later released in March.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Centre issues ordinance to form new commission to replace SC-mandated EPCA
Oct 29, 2020 10:19 IST
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Oct 29, 2020 09:42 IST
JD Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
Oct 29, 2020 11:31 IST
BSP’s Mayawati suspends 7 ]MLAs day after they met Akhilesh Yadav
Oct 29, 2020 11:13 IST

latest news

Congress mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Oct 29, 2020 11:25 IST
New alignments add a twist to Bihar assembly polls in Mithilanchal
Oct 29, 2020 11:24 IST
JD Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
Oct 29, 2020 11:31 IST
Green Delhi mobile app to be launched today: All you need to know
Oct 29, 2020 11:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.