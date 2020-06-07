Sections
Home / India News / Congress moves 21 Gujarat MLAs to a resort in Rajasthan

Congress moves 21 Gujarat MLAs to a resort in Rajasthan

The MLAs are from North Gujarat assembly constituencies and arrived in their personal vehicles.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 12:36 IST

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Image for representation. (File photo.)

Following the resignation of three MLAs in Gujarat, the Congress ahead of Rajya Sabha elections moved 21 MLAs to a private resort in Rajasthan on Saturday evening. The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled on June 19.

The MLAs are from North Gujarat assembly constituencies and arrived in their personal vehicles. They are staying at Wildwinds resort on Abu Road near Ambaji temple in Rajasthan and are likely to stay for 3-4 days.

Recently, three Congress MLAs resigned - Brijesh Merja, Akshay Patel and Jitu Chaudhary - diminishing the chances of the Congress winning the second Rajya Sabha seat as its tally in the 182-member house now stands at 65.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said, “Instead of working to help and save people from Corona crisis, the Gujarat government and its machinery is busy terrifying and trading public representatives. We have come here to discuss strategy ahead to ensure party candidates win.”



On the party’s new strategy to keep MLAs separately in groups, he said the MLAs are kept near their respective areas ensuring they have availability to their family or any important issue.

Gujarat MLA Gulab Singh Rajput said, “BJP needs to be ‘Atmanirbhar’, instead of using such means to get MLAs, they should have worked to get their party people elected. People will not forgive those who have left and joined BJP. It is under Congress banner the people voted them.”

He alleged that BJPis trying to break Congress MLAs by frightening and luring them.

Earlier, five Congress legislators — Somabhai Patel, Praveen Maru, JV Kakadia, Mangal Gavit and Pradyuman Singh Jadeja — had resigned in March.

The total strength of the Gujarat assembly now stands at 172. The ruling BJP party has 103 legislators, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has two and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has one. There is one independent legislator, Jignesh Mevani.

The Congress has fielded its senior leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki, while the ruling BJP has named Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin as its candidates.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Election-year strategy’: China slams US, defends its response to Covid-19
Jun 07, 2020 13:21 IST
UFC fighter dominated by champion, takes considerable damage to face
Jun 07, 2020 13:19 IST
Couple beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Dholpur over affair
Jun 07, 2020 13:11 IST
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences in human tests for coronavirus antibody drug
Jun 07, 2020 13:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.