‘Regretting the error’: Cong MP Anand Sharma clarifies, amends tweet after seeming to praise PM Modi

Rajya Sabha Congress MP Anand Sharma had to issue a clarification and amend his tweet om Sunday when it was construed as praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A day after the PM visited vaccine centres in Pune and other cities, Sharma said, ‘’Prime minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadilla was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for COVID-19 That alone will lift morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation.’’

The tweet saw considerable traction on microblogging site Twitter with some asking if he was headed to the Bhartiya Janata Party. Sharma was one of the 23 Congress leaders who had written a letter to Congress President in August asking for elections to be held at every level in the party. The letter was seen as an act of rebellion and didn’t go down well with the party’s top leadership.

Seven hours and approximately 400 retweets, hundreds of responses later, Sharma said, ‘‘Regretting the error in our earlier tweet where the lines got misplaced, resulting in some avoidable confusion.’’ He also pointed out that his original tweet had also included, ‘’Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives. That alone will lift the morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation.’’

There was no comment available from the Congress. Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had criticised PM’s visit on Saturday saying that it would have been better if he met the protesting farmers instead of visiting private companies.