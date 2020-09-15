Congress gives adjournment notice in Parliament over ‘Chinese surveillance’

The Congress on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Parliament over a media report that claimed China is monitoring over 10,000 Indians including several political leaders.

The notice was moved by two Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanding discussion over the issue.

Tagore cited a news report published in a leading Indian daily which stated that the Chinese government and military are watching over thousands of Indians which include politicians, bureaucrats, journalists, and people belonging to fields of academics in its global database of “foreign targets”.

Click here to follow Parliament live coverage

Calling it a “deep mining operation”, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also spoke about the issue yesterday. “Chinese authorities looking at the details of 10,000 Indians is no small thing,” he said.

The Congress also urged the Centre to step up its efforts on cyber security for confronting China’s intentions.

The monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday and is slated to conclude on October 1 without any day off.

Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to precautionary measures against Covid-19.

(With inputs from agencies)