Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19 at Chennai hospital

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, H Vasanthakumar succumbed to Covid-19 disease on Friday .

The first time MP from Tamil Nadu, also a two-time MLA, was being treated at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10.

Mourning the 70-year-old leader’s demise, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family and supporters.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences on Twitter.