Home / India News / Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Covid-19

Taking to Twitter, he said his symptoms are mild and that he has gone into self-isolation on medical advise.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 11:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram said his symptoms are mild and he has gone into self-isolation on medical advise.

“I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol,” Karti tweeted.

This comes a day after Union home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tested for coronavirus on Sunday. Shah is the first union cabinet minister to have tested positive for the disease.

 



“After showing initial symptoms, I underwent a test for coronavirus and the report came out positive. My health is fine but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Shah had tweeted.

Karnataka CM took to Twitter and shared about his health. His daughter, BY Padmavati, is also reported to have contracted the disease.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also among some of the top political leaders to have tested positive for the virus recently. He had urged people not to hide their symptoms and come forward for testing to ensure timely treatment.

