Congress MP says 12 parties have sought time to meet president over passage of farm bills, request him to not give his assent

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil says 12 parties have sought time to meet president over passage of farm bills. (ANI Photo )

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday said that 12 parties have sought time to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the passage of farm bills in the Rajya Sabha.

The parties have requested the President to not give his assent to the bills that were passed by the upper house of Parliament on Sunday “without voting”, news agency ANI quoted Gohil as saying.

The bills were cleared in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid unruly conduct by Opposition members who protested against the passage of the bills and demanded that the proposed legislation be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

Following the passage of the bills, Opposition called it a “black day” while the ruling party members sought action against those who created ruckus in the Rajya Sabha premises.

On Monday, eight members of Parliament (MPs) - TMC’s Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) - were suspended by the upper house chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for a week under Rule 256(2).

These MPs, however, refused to leave the House and remained present protesting against the ruling. They are now staging a protest in Parliament premises. They were seen holding placards and pamphlets that read ‘we will fight for farmers’.