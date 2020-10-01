Sections
Home / India News / Congress not a reliable ally, no tie-up in future, says H D Kumaraswamy

Congress not a reliable ally, no tie-up in future, says H D Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy also accused the Congress of backstabbing the BSP in Rajasthan and destabilising government in Maharashtra.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 21:51 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with his predecessor and Congress leader Siddaramaiah during the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)-Congress coalition government in 2018. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

A day after Congress leaders including leader of opposition in the Assembly Siddaramiah said that there would be no tie-up with the regional Janata Dal (Secular) to take on the ruling BJP in Karnataka, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy hit out at the national party saying it was not a “reliable ally and worthy of a tie-up”.

The Congress leaders had ruled out any kind of alliance with JDS for the upcoming bypolls to two assembly constituencies Sira and RR Nagar as well as for four graduates and teachers constituencies for the upper house Vidhana Parishat. While the assembly polls are scheduled for November 3, the election for the four seats in Vidhana Parishat will be held on October 28.

Kumaraswamy in a series of tweets said “Who came to the door of Deve Gowda (national President of JDS) seeking alliance in 2018? We never went to the Congress’ doorstep. Congress is not a party worthy of allying.”

The JDS leader went on to write, “Apart from toppling my coalition government, they even lured BSP MLAs who were supporting its government in Rajasthan and are daily destabilising the government in Maharashtra clearly showing they are unworthy of being allied with.”

Saying that since Congress does not accept “coalition dharma” Kumaraswamy said there was no question of aligning with it in the future. He also said “let not some Congress leaders misuse Deve Gowda’s and JDS’ name in the guise of forming a coalition.”

