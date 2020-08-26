Sonia Gandhi holds meet with 7 state CMs on JEE, NEET and GST collection: Who said what

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday convened a meeting with the chief ministers of seven states to discuss issues regarding the Goods and Services Tax collection and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET), which are due to be conducted in September.

Here is who said what in the virtual meet.

Problems of students, exams being dealt uncaringly, Sonia Gandhi

Announcements such as those related to the National Education Policy should really worry us as it is actually a setback. Other problems of students and exams are also being dealt with uncaringly, said Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Let us go to Supreme Court, says West Bengal CM

This will be my request to all state governments, let us do it together, let us go to the Supreme Court and postpone the exam for the time being until and unless the situation allows students to sit for exams, said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

It is Satyamev Jayate for us, not ‘Sattamev jayate’, says Maharashtra CM

It is never ‘Sattamev Jayate’ (power alone triumphs), it is ‘Satyamev Jayate’ (Truth alone triumphs) for us, said Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

We will fight together, says Maharashtra CM

We are together, we have to work together and we will fight together, Maharashta chief minister gives message of unity among opposition parties.

Let’s take this up with Supreme Court, says Punjab CM

We have written to the prime minister three times on this issue of University Grant Commission being told to hold other college exams or delay them. We have told no. Like Mamata ji said, let’s take this up with Supreme Court and fight there, said Punjab chief minister Aamarinder Singh