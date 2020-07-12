Sections
Home / India News / Congress rushes Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala to Jaipur amid efforts to save govt: Sources

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 20:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

From left- AICC general secretary Avinash Pandey, party's Rajya Sabha candidate KC Venugopal, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and party leader Randeep Surjewala show victory sign during a press conference in Jaipur. (PTI)

The Congress has sent its senior leaders Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala as central observers to Jaipur to avert a crisis as it faces factionalism in Rajasthan.

The two leaders along with party general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Congress Avinash Pande will be reaching Jaipur this evening and will hold discussions with party MLAs, sources said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has summoned a meeting tonight of Congress MLAs.

The sources said that around 19 Congress MLAs are said to be siding with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and are incommunicado.



The Congress is trying to save its government in Rajasthan, which faces a rebellion from within.

Pilot is miffed with Gehlot over the notice sent to him by the state police investigating the alleged horse-trading of Congress MLAs.

The chief minister has blamed the BJP for trying to topple his government, a charge the BJP has denied.

