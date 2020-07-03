Sections
Home / India News / Congress says MP CM Shivraj Chouhan violated constitutional norms in cabinet expansion, will move court

Congress says MP CM Shivraj Chouhan violated constitutional norms in cabinet expansion, will move court

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha claims MP CM has inducted more ministers in his cabinet than he is allowed to as per constitutional norms. BJP has rubbished the charge

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 22:32 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Chouhan is seen with the newly inducted ministers of the State Cabinet after the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

A day after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expanded his cabinet, the Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of violating the constitutional norm of capping the number of ministers under 15% of the state assembly strength and threatened to move the court.

The Opposition party has also questioned Chouhan’s decision to induct Jagdish Devda as a minister in his cabinet even though it was not clear if he had resigned from the position of pro-tem speaker in the state assembly.

In the second and major expansion of Chouhan’s cabinet that took place on Thursday, more than three months after he assumed office and two months after the first expansion, as many as 28 new ministers were sworn in to fill all the ministerial berths in the cabinet except one.

For Coronavirus Live Updates



In the 230-member state assembly, the number of ministers should not exceed 35. However, since the assembly strength has been reduced to 206 due to 24 vacant seats, the Congress claims the ministers’ number should be based on the existing strength and not the total number of assembly seats. Thus, they claim that the number of ministers shouldn’t exceed 31.



Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member, Vivek Tankha said, “Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has violated the law once again. He ran the government without any minister for a month. When I complained to the President of India, he inducted five ministers whereas this number should have been 12. Now, he has inducted 28 ministers and the total number of ministers exceeds 15% of 206 lawmakers in the state assembly. Congress will move the court against this illegal cabinet.”

MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, “Pro tem speaker of the state assembly is a constitutional post. A man can’t hold two constitutional posts simultaneously. There is no notification from the governor about his resignation, if it was tendered from the pro tem speaker’s post.”

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Reacting to the charges, home and health minister Narottam Mishra said, “There is no illegality in the cabinet expansion. It’s completely legal and I am saying this based on a study. However, if someone wants to challenge the same in the court, he is free to do it.”

Meanwhile, according to some BJP leaders, several followers of a few BJP lawmakers, who couldn’t get ministerial berths, protested in their respective districts and a section of them even reached the state BJP office on Friday to lodge a protest. The reports of protests came from at least 7 districts including Indore, Mandsaur, Dewas, Sagar, Jabalpur etc.

Supporters of BJP MLA from Sagar, Shailendra Jain, observed a ‘Jal Satyagrah in Sagar by standing in knee-deep water. They raised slogans and demanded induction of their leader in the cabinet.

On Thursday, while followers of senior BJP lawmaker Ramesh Mendola staged a protest in Indore, one of his followers doused himself in kerosene in an attempt to self-immolate.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Now, no prescription needed for Covid testing at private labs in Chandigarh
Jul 03, 2020 22:34 IST
Over 5 lakh Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission since May 7: Govt
Jul 03, 2020 22:23 IST
Wilson Kipsang banned for 4 years after giving fake-photo evidence
Jul 03, 2020 22:22 IST
Siddaramaiah alleges corruption of Rs 2,200 crore on govt’s purchase of Covid-19 equipment
Jul 03, 2020 22:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.