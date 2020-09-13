Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Congress says ordinances will hurt farmers, hurt food procurement system

Congress says ordinances will hurt farmers, hurt food procurement system

Ramesh while speaking to media persons in a virtual press conference said, “The ordinances will pave way for contract farming as well as private farming.”

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 14:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jairam Ramesh voiced his concerns regarding the passage of three agriculture based ordinances. (Mint Archive)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that Congress fully supports the agitating farmers who are protesting against the three ordinances passed by Centre while addressing a virtual press conference. The senior Congress leader said that these ordinances will break the agrarian foundations of this nation which has been built over the last 50 years.

Ramesh while speaking to media persons in a virtual press conference said, “The ordinances will pave way for contract farming as well as private farming. Public procurement of foodgrains which is done by the Food Department of India will be adversely affected and there are apprehensions that foodgrains will be sold at lesser minimum selling price (MSPs).”

He further added, “I request the government to not break the pillar of food security and protection.”

Farmers in Haryana and Punjab started agitating against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, three ordinances that the Centre had passed during the lockdown period.



Farmers under the leadership of Gurnam Singh, Haryana unit chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union, blocked the NH 24 near Pipli, Kurukshetra on Thursday when they organised a rally. Farmers were lathicharged by the police for breaking Covid-19 prohibitory rules and were charged for destruction to public property.

On Saturday, a BJP delegation consisting of BJP’s Haryana unit chief Om Prakash Dhankar, Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh, Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini and Hisar MP Brijendra Singh met the farmers and assured them that procurement based on MSPs will not be affected.

BJP has accused the opposition political parties of creating panic among the farmers. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Congress MPs will speak to other opposition members from other parties and raise this issue in the monsoon session. He asked the government to consider taking back the ordinances which hurt the Indian farmer.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
Sep 13, 2020 13:48 IST
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Sep 13, 2020 11:49 IST
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Sep 13, 2020 13:28 IST
Covid-19 situation likely to become more severe in Maharashtra: CM Thackrey
Sep 13, 2020 14:35 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Amid high demand, tempo with oxygen cylinders stolen
Sep 13, 2020 14:42 IST
CSA Members’ Council promises to address “governance failings”
Sep 13, 2020 14:43 IST
Vande Bharat and other special trains back on track | All you need to know
Sep 13, 2020 14:45 IST
Aus players to have 6-day quarantine upon arrival: CSK bowling consultant
Sep 13, 2020 14:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.