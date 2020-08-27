Sections
Congress sets up 5-member panel to formulate stand on govt's key ordinances

Congress sets up 5-member panel to formulate stand on govt’s key ordinances

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 07:38 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh will be the convenor of the committee.

The Congress on Wednesday formed a five-member committee to discuss and formulate the party’s stand on key ordinances promulgated by the government.

The committee has former finance minister P Chidambaram, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh, besides Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi as its members.

Ramesh will be the convenor.

“Congress president has constitute a five-member committee to discuss and formulate Congress party’s stands on key ordinances promulgated by the central government,” a statement by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.



