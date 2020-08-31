Sections
Congress slams govt over Chinese aggression at border

In a fresh incident in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese PLA carried out “provocative military movements” to “unilaterally” change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops, the Army said here.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 15:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The Congress on Monday attacked the government over the Chinese aggression at the border and asked when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi show his “red eyes” to China.

“Another brazen attempt at aggression by China in Pangong Tso Lake. Everyday there is a Chinese intrusion...Pangong Tso Lake area, Gogra and Galwan valley, Depsang plains, Lipu Lake, Doka La and Naku La pass.

“Our armed forces are standing fearlessly to protect Mother India. But, when will Modi ji show his red eyes,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also read: Experts say fresh face-off reflects grim reality of LAC situation



Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said China remains consistent and persistent in indulging in LAC misadventures altering status quo, but alleged that “the BJP Government remains hesitant in even admitting the reality”. “Aatmanirbhar, Toys and Love for Indian Dogs can divert attention but should not be confused with strategy and scheme to evict China,” he said in a series of tweets.



Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand said troops from China’s People’s Liberation Army(PLA) “violated” the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements on the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh, and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo on the night of August 29/30.

