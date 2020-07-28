Congress to bring no-confidence motion against BJP-led Manipur govt

The Opposition Congress party on Tuesday issued notice for a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led coalition government ahead of the monsoon session of Manipur assembly which begins on August 10.

“We filed a no confidence motion against the council of ministers led by the Chief Minister,” Congress MLA Keisham Meghachandra told reporters after the party served the notice in the state assembly.

Another Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar also went with Meghachandra to submit the notice.

Meghachandra said the Congress was bringing in the no-confidence motion for the government’s alleged failure to hand over a 2018 drugs haul case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He alleged that the ‘high profile’ of the ruling front interferes with the ongoing investigation.

The 60-member House currently has a strength of 52 after eight lawmakers were disqualified. The BJP has 18 members and the support of four MLAs each from the NPP and the NPF and one LJP member. The Congress has 20 members.

Since July 15, the Congress has been demanding that the 2018 drugs case be transferred to the CBI.

The Congress first made the demand chief minister N Biren Singh told reporters that his government’s “war against drugs” would continue, and that it would not spare anyone found involved in drug smuggling.

The chief minister’s statement came following media reports on an affidavit filed by Manipur Police Additional SP Th Brinda, alleging that politicians and top police officers were involved in the said drug case of 2018.

Brinda is also facing a suo motu contempt case for her remarks on Facebook, allegedly undermining the judiciary after the alleged drug smuggler (Lhukhosei Zou, the then Chairman of the Autonomous District Council of Chandel) in the case was granted bail.

In June 2018, a Manipur Police team including Brinda, seized 4.595 kg of heroin and 2.80 lakh ‘World is Yours’ (WY) amphetamine tablets worth around Rs 27.79 crore in the international market, from eight persons including Lhukhosei Zou during an operation in and around Imphal.