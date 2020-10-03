Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5

Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5

On September 14, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four dominant-caste men in Bul Gargi village in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh. She succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital i New Delhi on Tuesday.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during his march to Hathras. (PTI)

The Congress party will hold nationwide agitation against the Hathras gang-rape incident on October 5.

This comes as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced to visit Bul Gargi village where a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four dominant-caste men on September 14, with his party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other supporters.

She succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Also Read: Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official

He will be visiting to meet the Dalit victim’s family members who have claimed that after her death police did not allow the family to bring the body home and cremated it forcefully.

On Thursday as well, Gandhi’s siblings tried to march towards the village but were stopped by the police citing Section 144 imposed in the area. During the scuffle with police, Rahul Gandhi was manhandled and could be seen falling on the ground in videos.

The case has caused massive outrage across the country and prompted calls for the resignation of state chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The opposition leaders and activists have criticised the way state police are handling the matter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi questions previous regimes over Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi, says they compromised on security
Oct 03, 2020 13:27 IST
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Oct 03, 2020 12:40 IST
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Oct 03, 2020 13:06 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Oct 03, 2020 13:08 IST

latest news

UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Important instructions for candidates
Oct 03, 2020 13:33 IST
Ben Stokes set to arrive in UAE - Reports
Oct 03, 2020 13:36 IST
‘I selfie, therefore I am’: Instagram 10 years on
Oct 03, 2020 13:30 IST
No Bengal crime data in NCRB annual report, BJP targets CM Banerjee
Oct 03, 2020 13:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.