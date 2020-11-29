Congress trying to destabilise Meghalaya Democratic Alliance govt: NPP

Sections
The National People’s Party (NPP) accused the opposition Congress of trying to destabilise the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. The MDA government is led by the NPP.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 15:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

NPP Spokesman Marcuise N Marak told reporters that the Congress is trying to destabilise the NPP-led MDA government by making baseless allegations. (Photo via Twitter)

The National People’s Party (NPP) has accused the opposition Congress of trying to destabilise the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government by making baseless allegations.

The MDA government is led by the NPP.

“Yes, they (Congress) are trying to destabilise the NPP-led MDA government (by making allegations after allegations) despite the fact that the issues they are raising have already been addressed,” NPP Spokesman Marcuise N Marak told reporters on Saturday.

The Congress has denied the allegations of Marak that it is trying to destabilise the MDA government.



The Congress has demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged multi-crore scams in the Meghalaya Power Department.

It alleged there have been many irregularities and anomalies in the implementation of various projects that include the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded smart metering project, Saubhagya Scheme and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), among others.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma of Congress had also alleged corruption in the power department particularly in the implementation of the Saubhagya scheme.

