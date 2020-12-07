Congress unit in Uttarakhand says BJP rubbing salt on farmers’ wounds

The Congress unit in Uttarakhand on Monday accused the BJP government in the state and the ruling party of being insensitive to the farmers’ protest while hosting a “grand welcome for its national president JP Nadda”.

“Today the farmers are braving the cold in the winter while agitating for their rights against the three black farm laws, outside Delhi. Ignoring all their struggles, Nadda is being offered a grand welcome by the state government and BJP here which is absolutely shocking,” Uttarakhand’s Congress president Pritam Singh said at a press conference.

Singh said, “Instead of listening to the farmers, the BJP have labelled them as terrorists which is like rubbing salt on their wounds. Ignoring all these, Nadda is asking the BJP state unit to focus on the 2022 assembly elections.”

The Congress chief also attacked chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat accusing him of “not coming out of his house during the pandemic but to welcome Nadda.”

“During the peak of the pandemic and complete lockdown, when the people of the state were suffering, Rawat didn’t step out of his house. But now when his party national president has come, he happily comes out and holds all party events. Is this how a CM should be?” said Singh.

Singh also attacked the state government on several issues including corruption and price rise and demanded answers from Nadda on them.

“A few weeks ago, the Uttarakhand High Court in its order had directed a case against CM and a probe by CBI on corruption allegations against him. It happened for the first time in constitutional history. But CM had no morality or ethics left in him or else he would have resigned after that,” said Singh.

“Apart from this, several ministers of their own government including Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had raised the issue of corruption in some government projects. Is Nadda going to say anything in this or just focus on elections?” he asked.

He accused the government of doing nothing to control rising prices. “From vegetables to cooking gas, the price of everything is skyrocketing. But the government is doing nothing to control them. Nadda spoke nothing of it in his visit. Instead, he asked the party to prepare for the 2022 elections. It just shows that the government has no intention of fighting these serious issues related to the public.”

He claimed that the Congress would win the next assembly elections as people of the state have now understood that the BJP government has done nothing for them but made only hollow promises.

“We are fully prepared for the elections and will come to power with a thumping majority. The people will teach BJP a lesson for their misdeeds. It is the BJP which is not prepared for the polls or else Nadda wouldn’t have come here,” said Singh.

He also declared that Congress would support the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmers on Tuesday.

“Our farmers are on road fighting for their rights and our party has decided to stand with them till the three agricultural laws are repealed by the government,” he said.