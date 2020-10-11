Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Congress workers thrash woman leader for questioning decision to field ‘rapist’

Congress workers thrash woman leader for questioning decision to field ‘rapist’

“On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for #HathrasCase victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party,” Tara Yadav had said.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 14:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Tara Yadav was thrashed by her party colleagues at an event in Uttar Pradesh (ANI Twitter)

Congress workers manhandled party leader Tara Yadav at an event in Uttar Pradesh for questioning the decision of the party to field Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from the Deoria Assembly seat for the upcoming bypolls.

“On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for #HathrasCase victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party,” Tara Yadav had said.

As the nomination for the bypolls in seven Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh began on Friday, the Congress declared the name of five candidates including Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, who is contesting from the Deoria Assembly seat. The voting will take place on November 3 and the counting of votes on November 10.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Congress workers are seen attacking the woman leader.



 

“I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party’s decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar, for upcoming by-polls. Now, I’m waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the woman leader’s thrashing and asked authorities to arrest all culprits immediately.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma shared a video saying that the political leaders behaving like goons with the woman leader in a party meeting should be punished.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will Covid-10 cases increase in India during winter? Harsh Vardhan answers
Oct 11, 2020 14:35 IST
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST
Congress calls for Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
Oct 11, 2020 14:09 IST
‘Ayurveda has holistic approach’: Harsh Vardhan on Ayush-based Covid-19 treatment
Oct 11, 2020 14:00 IST

latest news

International Day of The Girl Child: Katrina Kaif advocates gender equality
Oct 11, 2020 14:31 IST
JMM senior leader, his wife brutally killed in Dhanbad
Oct 11, 2020 14:26 IST
Will Covid-10 cases increase in India during winter? Harsh Vardhan answers
Oct 11, 2020 14:35 IST
Covid-19: New curbs from Monday as UK back at ‘tipping point’
Oct 11, 2020 14:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.