Congress worker accuses colleagues of attack

Congress workers allegedly manhandled party leader Tara Yadav at an event in Uttar Pradesh for questioning the decision of the party to field Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from the Deoria Assembly seat for the upcoming bypolls.

“On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for the Hathras victim (19-year-old Dalit girl who died days after being gang-raped by four men), and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party,” Tara Yadav had said.

As the nomination for the bypolls in seven Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh began on Friday, the Congress declared the name of five candidates including Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, who is contesting from the Deoria Assembly seat. The voting will take place on November 3 and the counting of votes on November 10.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Congress workers are seen attacking the woman leader. “I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party’s decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar, for upcoming bypolls. Now, I’m waiting for ( Congress leader) Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the assault on the leader and asked authorities to arrest all culprits immediately. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma shared a video saying that the political leaders behaving like goons with the woman leader in a party meeting should be punished.