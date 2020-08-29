Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg again, questions him on probe into Facebook India’s hate-speech bias

In this 2015, photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, right, hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Facebook in Menlo Park, California. (AP)

The Congress party has written to Facebook’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, the second time in a fortnight, asking him to specify the steps being taken by his company to investigate the charges against its operations in India.

Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal also asked him to explain a global media report claiming that even WhatsApp, used by 400 million Indians, is compromised and controlled indirectly by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The senior Congress leader had written to Zuckerberg on August 18, asking him to probe allegations that the social media company’s India team dispensed favourable treatment towards the ruling BJP.