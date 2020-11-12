Conrad Sangma’s govt defeats Congress’ no-confidence motion in Meghalaya

The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress against the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by Conrad K Sangma was defeated by a voice vote on Wednesday amid an uproar.

Making the announcement to wrap up the day’s proceedings, Meghalaya assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said, “The Nos have it and the no-confidence motion is lost.”

The motion was put to vote after the Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma announced that the opposition has taken a collective decision not to withdraw the no-trust motion because the government seems to be not willing to come clear on the various allegations.

All 40 ruling MLAs voted against the no-confidence motion except the lone Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) legislator, Adelbert Nongrum, who decided to neither support the government nor the opposition.

During the debate on the no-confidence motion, the opposition Congress launched a scathing attack against the MDA government for its alleged failure to protect the interest of the state with specific reference to illegal mining and transportation of coal, corruption in the power department, law and order, among others.

“To sum up, the government has failed to protect the interest of the state. How much time do we want to give this government which is robbing the state?” Dr Sangma asked.

In response, chief minister Conrad K Sangma said that the opposition should be magnanimous enough to accept that development is taking place and realise the need to support the present state government for its endeavours.

“If we have failed, as alleged by the opposition, how come there is no abduction of civilians - from 210 cases during their time to zero today? How come we managed to lift the ban on coal mining, which they could not do during their time? How come the Covid numbers are the lowest today in our state? How are these 40 MLAs supporting us today? Why did the Public Index of 2020 rank us as the second best governance (governed) state in the country today?” Conrad asked.

On the alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal, the CM categorically maintained that there is no illegal movement of coal and that all transportation is taking place legally with proper documents. “In fact the revenue that is coming in has been manifold (from the seized coal),” he claimed.