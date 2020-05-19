Sections
Home / India News / Consent of destination states not needed: Railways on trains for migrants

Consent of destination states not needed: Railways on trains for migrants

Shramik Special trains, which began on May 1, are bound for a single destination without any stoppages. Usually, they have 24 coaches with each carrying a little over 50 passengers in place of the total capacity of 72.

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:31 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Previously, the trains were being run only after a concurrence was given by states that are sending the passengers as well as those receiving them, the ministry said. (HT photo)

The railways on Tuesday said the consent of the destination states is not required to operate Shramik Special trains, hours after the Home Ministry issued a standard operating procedure for the national transporter to run these trains to ferry migrants to their native places.

“Consent of terminating state not necessary to run Shramik Special trains,” railway spokesperson Rajesh Bajpai said.

“After the new SoP, the implication is that no consent of the receiving state is mandatory,” he said.

Shramik Special trains, which began on May 1, are bound for a single destination without any stoppages. Usually, they have 24 coaches with each carrying a little over 50 passengers in place of the total capacity of 72, taking the total number of passengers per train to up to 1,200.



Previously, the trains were being run only after a concurrence was given by states that are sending the passengers as well as those receiving them, the ministry said.

In an earlier guideline, the Centre asked both sides to coordinate for the transit of migrant workers who are stuck across the country due to the ongoing lockdown.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

How start-ups are beginning from homes in UP
May 19, 2020 17:38 IST
Uttarakhand: Woman who was quarantined on her return from Lucknow commits suicide
May 19, 2020 17:33 IST
China’s Wuhan conducts 467,847 Covid-19 tests, says health authority
May 19, 2020 17:32 IST
Indian nurses start work to combat Covid-19 in UAE
May 19, 2020 17:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.