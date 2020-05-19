Consent of destination states not needed: Railways on trains for migrants

Previously, the trains were being run only after a concurrence was given by states that are sending the passengers as well as those receiving them, the ministry said. (HT photo)

The railways on Tuesday said the consent of the destination states is not required to operate Shramik Special trains, hours after the Home Ministry issued a standard operating procedure for the national transporter to run these trains to ferry migrants to their native places.

“Consent of terminating state not necessary to run Shramik Special trains,” railway spokesperson Rajesh Bajpai said.

“After the new SoP, the implication is that no consent of the receiving state is mandatory,” he said.

Shramik Special trains, which began on May 1, are bound for a single destination without any stoppages. Usually, they have 24 coaches with each carrying a little over 50 passengers in place of the total capacity of 72, taking the total number of passengers per train to up to 1,200.

Previously, the trains were being run only after a concurrence was given by states that are sending the passengers as well as those receiving them, the ministry said.

In an earlier guideline, the Centre asked both sides to coordinate for the transit of migrant workers who are stuck across the country due to the ongoing lockdown.