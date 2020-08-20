Sections
Home / India News / ‘Conspiracy to malign Maharashtra govt’: Shiv Sena after SC hands Sushant Singh Rajput case to CBI

‘Conspiracy to malign Maharashtra govt’: Shiv Sena after SC hands Sushant Singh Rajput case to CBI

An editorial in Saamana took a dim view of the interference of the Bihar police and said that the manner in which the CBI was brought into the case was an attack on the federal structure of India.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 14:00 IST

By Swapnil Rawal | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Mumbai

File photo: Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Pratham Gokhale / HT PHOTO)

A day after the Supreme Court handed over the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece said that this was a conspiracy to malign the Mumbai Police and the state government.

An editorial in Saamana took a dim view of the interference of the Bihar police and said that the manner in which the CBI was brought into the case was an attack on the federal structure of India.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of the FIR, lodged in Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput’s suicide, to the CBI. Rajput, 34, was dead at his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Subsequently, Mumbai Police, however, did not register an FIR in the case and was investigating the matter as an ‘accidental death’.

It expressed surprise over the apex court’s order even when it found no wrongdoing in the Mumbai Police’s investigation. “While handing over the probe to the CBI, the apex court said, “records of the case produced before this court do not prima facie suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police”. Then it is surprising that the reins of the case were given to the CBI,” the Saamana editorial remarked.



Also read: Rhea Chakraborty doesn’t have stature to comment on Bihar CM, she should fight the legal battle - Bihar DGP

The Mumbai Police’s probe in the case was in the final stages when it was stopped and handed over to the CBI on the recommendation of the Bihar government, the editorial said. “Getting the CBI to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case in this manner is an attack on the federal structure given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar... Today, the Indian Constitution will be shedding tears if it is observed that quarantining a Bihar Police official in Mumbai gives rise to suspicion due to which the case is handed over,” it added.

It furthered that it is an “illusion” that only the Bihar Police or the CBI can unearth the truth in the case. “Several criminal cases in Bihar were investigated by the CBI. How many real culprits did the CBI arrest so far? Sushant’s case was politicised only to malign the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government,” it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Serving liquor allowed in Delhi restaurants, hotels
Aug 20, 2020 14:58 IST
Dhoni thanks PM Narendra Modi for warm letter of appreciation
Aug 20, 2020 15:01 IST
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020: SC refuses to stay exam, asks students to file fresh plea
Aug 20, 2020 14:56 IST
Hong Kong government slams United States’ decision to suspend treaties
Aug 20, 2020 14:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.