Sections
Home / India News / Constable killed, 3 injured as Kanpur police lines barrack roof caves in

Constable killed, 3 injured as Kanpur police lines barrack roof caves in

The roof collapsed at around 10.30 pm after which other policemen rushed to the site and pulled out four of their colleagues.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 08:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kanpur

Preetinder Singh, SSP Kanpur. (ANI)

A constable was killed and at least three others got injured when the roof of a barrack at Kanpur police lines collapsed late on Monday night, the police said.

Constable Arvind Kumar died due to injuries and others were being treated, said Superintendent of Police (Kanpur West) Anil Kumar. The debris at the police lines was being cleared on a war footing as some more personnel were feared trapped under it.

Senior Superintendent of Police Preetinder Singh expressed his condolences and said that compensation will be given to the bereaving family.

Also read: Covid-19 - No public functions, religious gatherings in UP till September 30



The barrack is one of several at the central police lines. The roof collapsed at around 10.30 pm after which other policemen rushed to the site and pulled out four of their colleagues. They were immediately taken to a private hospital where one of them died. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been called in to take over the rescue and relief work.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tesla Model 3 sells like hot cakes in pre-owned market, may be better than new
Aug 25, 2020 09:35 IST
India tests more than 3.5 crore people for Covid-19  
Aug 25, 2020 09:33 IST
Varanasi, India’s spiritual capital to get smart makeover with retro look
Aug 25, 2020 09:37 IST
SC to hear two contempt of court cases against Prashant Bhushan today
Aug 25, 2020 09:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.