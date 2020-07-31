Sections
Home / India News / Constitution supreme for me, there is no pressure: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Constitution supreme for me, there is no pressure: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Kalraj Mishra said he has always directed the state government to follow constitutional provisions in sending its request for convening a session.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:14 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. (HT file photo)

“The Constitution is supreme for me,” Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Thursday, and refuted allegations that he had acted under the Central government’s pressure in the political tussle.

The Governor also asked the Gehlot government to make all efforts to check the spread of coronavirus and focus on development work in the state.

In an interview to PTI, Mishra, who on Wednesday agreed with the state Cabinet’s proposal to call an assembly session from August 14, said he has always directed the state government to follow constitutional provisions in sending its request for convening a session.

Also read | Rajasthan political crisis: Why Congress avoided mention of floor test in its proposals



He had asked the state Cabinet to follow the 21-day notice requirement to call a session while turning down its earlier three proposals before finally agreeing to call the session.



“The Constitution is supreme for a governor. There is no pressure on me,” he said when asked about the Congress’ charge against him.

Mishra, who was one of the senior most BJP leaders and a former union minister before being made governor, also expressed his anguish at the protests by Congress legislators inside Raj Bhawan, saying this was not an “appropriate” behavior against somebody holding a constitutional post.

He also rejected any comparison between the protests by Congress MLAs and the one by BJP lawmakers, including him, in Uttar Pradesh in 1995 against then state governor, saying UP agitation was held outside Raj Bhawan and it did not violate any decorum.

The BJP MLAs had then protested against the infamous ‘guest house’ incident in which BSP supremo Mayawati was allegedly attacked by some people at the behest of Samajwadi Party leadership.

Asked about his expectations from the Rajasthan government, Mishra said it should speed up development work and work out a strategy to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The state government should take care of the common man. Attempts should be continuously made to spread awareness among the masses to curb the global pandemic. An atmosphere should be created that people should not fear (the disease). All out efforts should be made to check the pandemic,” he said.

With most of the ruling Congress MLAs being put up in a five-star hotel in Jaipur to deal with the political crisis following a revolt by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18-odd MLAs loyal to him, the BJP has accused the state government of not taking adequate measures to deal with the pandemic, and other issues facing the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of trying to poach its MLAs in league with party dissidents to allegedly topple the Gehlot-led government. The BJP has denied the charge and termed the political crisis an outcome of internal feud in the Congress.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kangana Ranaut’s team says Sushant wasn’t a ‘gullible Majnu’
Jul 31, 2020 09:26 IST
Remembering Rafi: A playlist of 30 songs for different moods
Jul 31, 2020 09:24 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Vice President Naidu hails New Education Policy, teachers differ on language and all the latest news
Jul 31, 2020 09:21 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 31, 2020
Jul 31, 2020 09:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.