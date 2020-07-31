Construction of Ram temple cultural nationalism: RSS leader

Sections
The Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will be held on August 5.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 20:45 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dattatreya Hosabale was speaking at the launch of a book on the subject of the Ram temple at Ayodhya and the history of the conflit over it. (Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)

The construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya should not be limited to religious symbolism, but should be seen as a form of cultural renaissance and nationalism, said the joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday.

The RSS leader added that the Ram temple is necessary for the cultural nationalism of the country, which was engulfed by an “English mindset”. He said it should have been done soon after Independence, just as the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat was undertaken.

Ahead of the August 5 groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS leader said the construction of a temple in Ayodhya is associated with the rich culture of India and the government also has certain cultural responsibilities.

Also Read: VHP activates its units abroad to celebrate Ram temple event in big way



Hosable, who was speaking at the launch of a book ‘Ramjanmabhoomi’ which has been co-authored by Arun Anand and Vinay Nalwa tracing the history of the temple and the conflict said, “It is just not a legal connection or administrative relation, which the government has with the Ram Temple. Being people’s representative, the government also has cultural responsibility of getting the Ram temple constructed as per the Supreme Court’s order.”



He said those who oppose its construction often do it under the pretext of secularism, but know nothing about it. Nationalism and cultural nationalism cannot be suppressed in the name of secularism, the RSS leader said.

Also Read: Ram temple to be grander than planned earlier: Architect

Apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi, joint general secretary Krishan Gopal, Hosable is also expected to be present for the August 5 ceremony.

Reacting to All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s comment that it cannot be forgotten that for over 400 years Babri Masjid stood at the site of the temple in Ayodhya and was demolished by a criminal mob in 1992, Hosable said the argument is specious. He asked if the same argument be used to justify the British rule over India or apartheid that existed in Europe for centuries.

