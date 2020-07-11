Containment zones increase in Bengal with highest single-day spike of 1,344 new Covid-19 cases

Sections
With more Kolkata Police personnel being sent on quarantine, the city police have requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to turn a portion of the Eden Gardens stadium into a quarantine centre exclusively for police personnel.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 22:03 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Police personnel stand guard outside a sealed residential complex following a hike in Covid-19 cases in Kolkata. Authorities have announced total lockdown in containment zones across the state. (PTI PHOTO.)

The number of containment zones in Bengal, where lockdown is being enforced, was raised from 434 to 477 even as the state registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

West Bengal registered 1,344 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of patients till date to 28,453. The total death toll stood at 906, with 26 more deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

The daily spike in the number of Covid-19 cases hit four new highs over the past four days. While on July 8 the daily spike was 986, on July 9 the number of cases increased by 1,088. On Friday, the cases increased by 1198.



The Mamata Banerjee administration had started complete lockdown in containment zones across the state since July 9. There were 434 containment zones, including 25 in Kolkata.

On July 11, the number of zones was increased to 477 after the state registered a sharp spike in Covid-cases.

Out of the 1,344 new Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday, 412 cases were from Kolkata.

