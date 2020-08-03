Sections
Home / India News / Contributed Rs 1 crore for Ram temple in Ayodhya, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena has contributed Rs 1 crore for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya ahead of the “bhoomi pujan” scheduled for August 5 as announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister and the party president Uddhav Thackeray earlier this year, the party said on Monday.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 19:57 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. (PTI photo for representation)

The amount was transferred to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s bank account via real-time gross settlement (RTGS) on July 27, the Sena said on Twitter.

It also shared the July 27 letter written by Thackeray to the chairman of the Trust, saying the said amount had been transferred that day.

The Sena’s clarification came amidst reports quoting Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the trust, as saying that no money was received from the saffron party as promised.



Thackeray had announced the monetary contribution on March 7 this year during his visit to Ayodhya to commemorate 100 days in office as the chief minister.

“I had during my Ayodhya tour resolved to contribute Rs 1 crore on behalf of the Shiv Sena. This amount has been transferred via RTGS to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s bank account in Ayodhya on July 27,” Thackeray said in the letter.

Hailing the upcoming ground-breaking ceremony, Thackeray stated crores of Hindus across the world have been waiting for this “historic” moment for years.

Earlier in the day, Sena MP Sanjay Raut hinted that Thackeray may not visit Ayodhya owing to the serious Covid-19 situation in the Uttar Pradesh town.

