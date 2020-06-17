‘Control frontline troops’, says China’s Wang Yi in phone call with S Jaishankar

The phone call took place two days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in an unprecedented violent exchange with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley region of eastern Ladakh. (ANI file photo for representation)

India should not misjudge or underestimate China’s will to safeguard its territory, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has told his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, demanding that New Delhi immediately cease all “provocative” actions at the border and “thoroughly” investigate the clash between the border troops on Monday night.

Wang told Jaishankar that Indian army’s adventurous act triggered the clash.

A strongly worded statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry – after a phone conversation between Wang and Jaishankar on Wednesday -- said the former told the Indian minister that New Delhi “should strictly control frontline troops”.

Also read| ‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China

The phone call took place two days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in an unprecedented violent exchange with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley region of eastern Ladakh.

Until now, China’s foreign ministry and the People’s Liberation Army have squarely blamed the Indian army for the violent face-off, which India has rejected as well: Wang’s phone call clearly shows that China will continue to be aggressive.

“Again, China expresses its strong protest to the Indian side. We demand that the Indian side conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, severely punish those responsible, strictly control the frontline troops and immediately cease all provocative actions to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” the statement released in Mandarin by the ministry said.

Wang, who is also a state councillor, which makes him one of the most senior officials in China, said Indian border troops “brazenly” broke the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

“When the situation on the ground in the Galwan Valley had already eased, they once again deliberately provoked and even violently attacked officers and soldiers of the Chinese side who were on their way to negotiate across the Line of Actual Control.”

Also read| ‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi on Ladakh face-off

“This led to violent physical confrontations, resulting in injuries and deaths. This adventurous act by the Indian army is a serious violation of the agreements reached between the two countries on the border issue and a grave breach of the basic norms of international relations,” Wang said.

The Chinese minister said India and China should step up communication through existing channels like special representatives’ mechanism on the Sino-India boundary and communication channels between border troops to safeguard peace and tranquillity in border areas.

Wang himself, and national security advisor AK Doval are the two SRs for the ongoing boundary talks between the two countries.

“Mutual respect and support between the two sides is the right way to go and is in the long-term interests of both countries; mutual suspicion and friction go against the fundamental aspiration of the two peoples,” he said.