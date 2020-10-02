‘Conviction in cases of crime against women highest in Uttar Pradesh’: Police

The incidents of rape in Uttar Pradesh were fewer than in twenty-five other states of the country in 2019, the state police claimed on Friday amid the outcry over the Hathras rape and murder case.

The police quoted the ‘latest crime data and rate of crime across 75 districts of the state’. Overall, the situation of crime against women was better in UP than in 14 other states, the police said.

Additional director general (ADG) of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said the state was in top position in taking strict action against people accused of crime against women as conviction was ensured from courts in 15,579 cases “through effective investigation and pursuance”.

The latest crime data and rate of crime commission was released by the National Crime Record Bureau recently.

The ADG stated that the data clarified the crime rate in the state and other parts of the country. He said the state ranked 15th in crime against women with around 59,853 cases reported in 2019. The state ranked 26th in rape incidents with around 3,065 cases reported during 2019, he added.

Besides, the state ranked 23rd in sexual crime against children with a total of 7,594 cases reported under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act during the same period, he added.

“In other crimes against women, like outrage of modesty and dowry harassment, the state ranked 18th and 5th with around 11,988 and 3,833 cases reported respectively,” Kumar said.

He said the state ranked fifth in atrocities on Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) with around 11,829 cases in the same category reported in 2019.

Sharing further details, the ADG said the state ranked 15th in registration of all cases reported under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and acts with a total of 6,28,578 cases all through the year in 2019. He said it included 3,806 incidents of murder and 4,596 incidents of attempt to murder, putting the state in the 28th position on both counts.

He also said the state ranked 28th in dacoity incidents with around 124 cases and ranked 23rd in loot with 2,241 cases reported in 2019.