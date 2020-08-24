Sections
Home / India News / Convince Rahul to become president if your health does not permit full-fledged dedication: Siddaramaiah to Sonia

Convince Rahul to become president if your health does not permit full-fledged dedication: Siddaramaiah to Sonia

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly requested Sonia Gandi to continue as AICC president.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 15:36 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Bengaluru

The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family. (PTI)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the party’s top post if her health does not permit for full-fledged dedication.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly requested Sonia Gandi to continue as AICC president.

”And if you feel that your health may not permit for full-fledged dedication, I urge you to convince Shri Rahul Gandhi to take up the position,” Siddaramaiah said in a letter to Sonia Gandhi.

The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.



Around 20 party leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding a full-time, visible president and overhauling of the organisational structure including elections to the CWC and reconstitution of the Parliamentary board.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prank calls hit emergency ambulance services during Covid pandemic in Jharkhand
Aug 24, 2020 16:21 IST
Lights, camera, action: I&B ministry greenlights shoots
Aug 24, 2020 16:20 IST
Two senior IPS officers suspended in UP over irregularities
Aug 24, 2020 16:19 IST
Rahul Gandhi never said signatories of letter were colluding with BJP: Azad
Aug 24, 2020 16:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.