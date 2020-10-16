Cop accused in Assam police job recruitment scam arrested

GUWAHATI: A senior police officer who is believed to have played a key role in the Assam Police job recruitment scam was arrested on Thursday.

Kumar Sanjit Krisha, who was serving as the superintendent of police (SP) of Karimganj district till his transfer on Sunday, was arrested by the criminal investigation department (CID).

“Kumar Sanjit Krishna has been arrested by CID today (Thursday) evening in connection with CID PS case no 21/2020. He would be produced in competent court tomorrow (Friday),” said a brief statement issued by Assam Police.

Krishna, who was transferred as SP of foreigners’ regional registration office (FRRO) in Barpeta district, is the younger brother of Assam’s current chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

Police officials were questioning Krishna and few of his close associates since Monday, but he suddenly disappeared from his official residence of Tuesday night only to resurface on Thursday.

The written exam to select 597 sub-inspectors to Assam Police was cancelled on September 20 after the question paper got leaked. The exam will now be held on November 22. P

Police officials had conducted searches at Krishna’s residences in Guwahati and Silchar on Wednesday and are reported to have unearthed several incriminating documents. The police officer is reported to have clicked photos of the question paper prior to the exam and gave them to other accused in the scam.

On Tuesday, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna had written on social media that the law would take its course and his name should not be dragged in as his brother “is a mature, independent individual in a different profession”.

Till date, the police have arrested over 50 persons in connection with the case including a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer PK Dutta and a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Diban Deka (who has since been expelled from the party).

Dutta and Deka are suspected to have fleeced many candidates for the SI post by assuring them jobs in lieu of cash. Deka is alleged to have procured the question paper ahead of the written test.

Police investigation has revealed that a day ahead of the test on September 20, many candidates had taken a mock exam in a Guwahati hotel. Nearly 70 of these candidates were staying at one of the five hotels Dutta owns in Guwahati.

Police have recovered nearly Rs 6 cr rupees, allegedly collected from candidates for the SI post by the accused, after conducting raids at several places in the past few days.