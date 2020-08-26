Cop arrested for raping fellow officer while on duty at Covid centre

The accused constable was arrested and sent to jail on charges of raping a lady constable at the Sdihgora Professional College quarantine centre. (Representative photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

A constable of district police was arrested and sent to jail for allegedly raping a lady constable at a Covid-19 quarantine centre in Sidhgora Professional College under Sidhgora police station in Jamshedpur on Tuesday, police said.

“We had detained the accused constable Anil Kumar last night and sent him to jail on charges of raping a lady constable at the Sdihgora Professional College quarantine centre after production in the court today. Both were on duty at the quarantine centre and the lady constable has stated that the incident occurred three days ago. She, however, lodged a formal complaint yesterday after which a case under section 376 (2) has been lodged against the accused constable,” Manoj Thakur, Sidhgora PS officer-in-charge (OC), said on Tuesday.

The officer further said that the medical tests of the woman constable were also done today while her X-Ray and other tests would be done tomorrow. “We are investigating the case and any concrete conclusion could be reached after the medical reports,” he added.

As per available information, Anil Kumar and the lady constable – from Golmuri Police Line – were deputed at Sidhgora professional College quarantine centre. The lady constable got a job in the state police force on compassionate grounds following the death of her husband while on duty at Palamu.

As per the complaint by the lady constable, she was on duty with a woman arrested in connection with a dowry death case at the quarantine centre on August 20.

“The accused constable, who too was on duty at the centre, came to me on August 20 evening and said the virus was more rampant on the lower floor and rooms on upper floors are safer. He then took me to the upper floor on the pretext of showing the safer rooms there and then raped me. He had also tied up my mouth so that I can’t scream and shout for help,” the lady constable has alleged in her complaint.