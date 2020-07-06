Cop deployed for Lalu Prasad’s security returns from leave, tests Covid-19 positive

The policeman who was found infected with the disease, had gone to his village in Bihar on leave. After his return, he was in quarantine and tested Covid-19 positive. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)

A policeman deployed for the security of incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was found infected with Covid-19 after returning from 12 days of leave on Monday.

The policeman had gone to his native place in Bihar and returned to Ranchi on Sunday. As per the set protocols, he was put in quarantine after his return and his samples were taken for testing. The confirmatory test report came on Monday.

The ailing Prasad, 72, who has been serving jail term in two fodder scam cases, has been under medical treatment in custody for over two years in Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

He is currently admitted in the hospital’s paying ward under a tight security manned by nearly 40 police personnel.

“The policeman who was found infected with the respiratory disease, had gone to his native village in Bihar on a 12-day leave. After his return, he was in quarantine and tested positive. Since he had not joined duty, there is no threat to anyone,” Sadar deputy superintendent of police Deepak Pandey said.

The patient has been shifted to the district’s dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

State RJD spokesperson Anita Yadav said, “RJD supporters should not worry about Prasad’s health after the security personnel was found infected with Covid-19. The policeman was not on duty.”

Meanwhile, three other police personnel including a woman also tested positive for coronavirus. The three cops are posted at Ranchi’s Hindpiri police station.